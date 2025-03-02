Raksha Khadse’s Daughter Molested During Sant Muktai Yatra in Jalgaon; Opposition Slams Devendra Fadnavis Led-Government for Inaction

Jalgaon, March 2: In a shocking incident, Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse’s daughter and three other girls were molested by a group of miscreants. The incident took place during the Sant Muktai Yatra (holy fair) in Kothali village of Muktainagar taluka of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra on Friday night.Based on the minister's security guard, the Muktainagar police lodged a case on early Saturday morning under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, IT Act and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The police have detained one person so far.

Raksha Khadse, MP from Raver Constituency in Jalgaon district and daughter-in-law of former BJP veteran Eknath Khadse has taken an aggressive posture demanding strict action against those involved in the molestation of her daughter. “If the daughter of one Union minister and an MP is being molested, what about others? I will meet the Chief Minister and demand more action regarding such incidents?” asked angry Raksha Khadse. The Maharashtra State Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar told IANS, “I have been in constant touch with the police who have already registered a case. The stern action will be taken against those involved in this case.” Raksha Khadse’s Daughter Harassed by Miscreants During Maha Shivratri Mela in Jalgaon; Union Minister Says ‘If My Own Daughter Is Not Safe, What About Others’.

Raksha Khadse said, “The day before yesterday (Friday), all this happened. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, there was a holy fair of Sant Muktabai. Many people participate in that. I was in Gujarat. My daughter called me on Friday that she wants to visit the holy fair. I told her to take a security guard with them. Also, take two or three people associated with her friends with them because every year there is a crowd. There is a lot of pushing and shoving. So there should be some security. But after going there, some miscreants chased them. They sat next to their cradle. When our security guard made them sit in another cradle, those miscreants started harassing them too. They also pushed the security guard. They also teased the girls. No matter who is in power, when complaints are finally received by the administration, serious action should be taken.”

She further added that those miscreants were making video which was ultimately deleted after the security guard’s intervention. “I visited the police station not as a Union Minister and MP but as a mother to seek justice. If my own daughter is not safe, what about others? The state government should take the strictest action in this regard. I will also demand the strict implementation of the law in this regard,” said Raksha Khadse.

Eknath Khadse, who is now the NCP legislator in the state council, in his reaction, said, “It is not what happened to the girl in my house, it is a social issue. Many such incidents are happening in Maharashtra. Many incidents are not reported. Such incidents do not come to the notice many times but Raksha Khadse's daughter came forward with courage.” He further added, “There has been a large increase in hooliganism in my constituency (Muktainagar). In this regard, I have told the government many times but no action has been taken to curb such incidents which are getting protection from local representatives and politicians. I will try to raise this issue in the upcoming budget session starting from Monday.” Thane Shocker: Man Ends Life Due to Harassment Over Repayment of a Loan of INR 1.8 Lakh In in Ganeshpuri Area; One Arrested.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hinted at the involvement of activists of a particular political party in the molestation of Raksha Khadse’s daughter. He said that the police will take strong action against them. According to the chief minister, one person has been detained so far and the police will nab others soon. Meanwhile, opposition parties have accused the state government of inaction amid deteriorating law and order and rising crime against women.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that it is a matter of shame for the government that a Union minister has to visit a police station to demand the arrest of eve teasers. “Women are unsafe because criminals have political protection, the state needs a full-time and capable minister,” he said. Sapkal said a state also needs a competent DGP saying that incumbent Rashmi Shukla should be removed from her post. The Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar lashed out at the state government saying that it was so distressing that the Union minister had to go directly to the police station demanding the arrest of the accused.

“We have been saying for a long time that the police are no longer fear in the state because the gangsters get political protection from the Mahayuti government. The grand alliance government, which is being portrayed as the government of the beloved sister, has been held up in a mirror by its own central minister. Will the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers wake up now?” he asked. NCP-SP spokesman Amol Matele also blamed the state government for rising cases of rape and molestation of women in the state. He demanded that the government should immediately set up a special task force for the safety and security of women.

The incident came to the light amid raging controversy over the rape of a 26-year-old woman inside the state transport bus in Swargate bus depot from Pune on Tuesday. The main accused Dattatray Gade has been arrested and has been sent to police custody.

