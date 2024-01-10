Panaji, January 10: Goa government on Wednesday declared holiday for government servants and schools on January 22 in the wake of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Instructions to Close Educational Institutions on January 22, Terms Occasion as 'National Festival'.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, during a presser after the cabinet meeting, said that the day should be celebrated like Diwali and hence the government has decided to declare holiday for government servants. Ram Temple Consecration: First Golden Door Installed at Ayodhya's Ram Temple Ahead of Inauguration (See Pic and Watch Video).

"There will be a public holiday only for government servants along with schools," Sawant said. Several programmes are going on in the coastal state appealing people to celebrate the ceremony.

