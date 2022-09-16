New Delhi, September 16: Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday released a book titled "Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer's Ideas, Performer's Implementation" here in presence of Union Minister I&B Anurag Thakur, MoS Dr L. Murugan and former Chief Justice K.G. Balakrishnan.

While speaking at the launch of the book, the former President said that this book is a collection of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's multidimensional ideologies and their works for the nation. Whether this is industrial development, labours' rights, self-reliance, electricity and water resources' development, planning wise development of cities, education or gender equality, this book gives ideological foundation and solid information on these important issues, said Kovind.

The book has been compiled by Bluekraft Digital Foundation and has a foreword by music composer and Rajya Sabha member Ilaiyaraaja. In 12 chapters dealing with domains as varied as infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility, gender equality, self-reliance and many more -- the book not only presents Ambedkar's vision of India, but also takes into account several achievements of Modi and his government. Former President Ram Nath Kovind Releases Book Titled 'Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer's.

"Along with the maker of our constitution, Baba Saheb contributed immensely for the banking, electrification, labour management, revenue sharing system and education system of the country", the former President said while launching the book.

"This book contains 25 pictures which give Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unconditional love and respect to Baba Saheb. PM is perhaps the only leader in the country who organised Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra during the 'Heerak Janti varsh' which was held for the first time after the implementation of the constitution. It is the episode of 2010 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat '', he said.

Baba Saheb had always special emphasis on the development of the cities as he always used to say that the pressure of rising population should be minimised on the agricultural land and modern transformation be carried out in the cities to change the lifestyle. He also used to say the waterways as the pathway for the development which is being characterised by the Narendra Modi government. The Modi government has implemented the vision of Baba Saheb", Kovind added.

With utmost importance to the Jal Jeevan Mission, PM has forwarded the vision of Baba Saheb. It is an example in itself of how the Modi government has linked the vision of Baba Saheb to the common masses, he further added.

"I would like to say that this book is a testimony that PM Modi is a true disciple of Baba Ambedkar", the former President concluded. "Many people did the work of collecting votes and making statues in the name of Dr Ambedkar. But his vision was for the upliftment of the deprived class, if someone is implementing it step by step on the ground that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi", said union Minister Anurag Thakur while speaking about the book.

The Union minister added further that Dr Ambedkar always believed that industrial development would prove to be a liberator for the underprivileged society. And today be it Make in India or self-reliant India, or PIL schemes, all this work is being done in that direction under the PM Modi government.

"Today we can proudly say that India of Baba Saheb's dreams is today marching with full confidence with the superpowers of the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he said on the occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2022 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).