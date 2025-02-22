Mumbai, February 22: After Telangana and Andhra Pradesh permitted Muslim government employees to leave offices early during the fasting month of Ramzan, similar demands are now being raised in Maharashtra and other states. Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan confirmed that the commission has received multiple applications requesting the state government to allow Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan.

"We have received several requests from people asking for permission to leave offices an hour early during Ramzan. India is a great example of 'Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb,' where people from different communities live together in harmony," Khan told IANS. He added that he plans to present this demand to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through an official letter. Ramzan 2025: Telangana Government To Allow Muslim Employees To Leave Offices Early During Holy Month From March 2 to 31.

The demand follows orders issued by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments, allowing Muslim employees, including teachers and contract workers, to leave work at 4 p.m. instead of the usual 5 p.m. from March 2 to March 30 to perform religious rituals. "The government hereby permits all the employees who profess Islam, including teachers and persons hired on contract, out-sourcing basis, and Village/Ward Secretaries, to leave their offices/schools early by an hour before closing time on all working days during the Holy month of 'Ramzan' to perform necessary rituals," read the Andhra Pradesh government order.

Similarly, the Telangana government order stated: "Government hereby permits all Muslim government employees/teachers/contract/out-sourcing/boards/corporations and public sector employees working in the state to leave their offices/schools at 4 p.m. during the holy month of Ramzan, i.e., from March 2 to 31, to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services." Ramadan 2025 Leave for Muslim Employees in Karnataka? Home Minister G Parameshwara Says No Proposal Before Government To Allow Staff To Leave Work Early During Ramzan.

The demand is also gaining traction in Karnataka, where Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Vice Presidents M.R.M. Hussain and Syed Ahmad recently wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the state government to grant Muslim employees a one-hour exemption from duty to facilitate prayers and iftar. However, the Karnataka government has yet to make a decision on the request.

