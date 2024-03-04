The blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru will now be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). On Monday, March 4, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the bombing case investigation to NIA. The lawsuit has been filed with the anti-terror agency. A low-intensity explosion at the Rameshwaram Cafe's Brookfield location on Friday, March 1, resulted in at least ten injuries. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had earlier stated that they have obtained 40–50 CCTV video of the explosion and promised that the accused will be apprehended shortly. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Karnataka Police Traces Visuals of Suspected Bomber in Bengaluru IED Explosion Case.

NIA Takes Over Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Probe

Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over Bengaluru's The Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to National Investigation Agency. The blast took place at the cafe on 1st March in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area where several people were injured. — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

