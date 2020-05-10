Ratan Khatri Dies: Former Mumbai Matka King Passes Away at Age of 88

Matka king Ratan Khatri. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Mumbai, May 10: Former Matka king Ratan Khatri died in Mumbai on Saturday. The relatives of 88-year-old man stated Rata was ailing for a long time and was living with his family in Navjeevan Society at Mumbai Central. Sources even claim that Khatri was unwell for some time.

Ratan Khatri began his career by joining Kalyanji Bhagat as a manager in 1962. However, in just two years of time, Khatri parted his way from Bhagat and formed his own 'Ratan Matka'. Call this Khatri's luck, the drawing lots from chits in a pot became so famous that sooner the turnover of the gambling touched Rs 1 crore daily. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: Matka Players Bet High on AAP Returning to Power, No Good News For BJP And Congress.

Looking back, Matka or a gambling with number was popularly known as Ankada Jugar during pre-independence era. In Mumbai, it was popular as it involved betting on the opening and closing rates of cotton transmitted from the New York Cotton Exchange. It was popular among all the classes in Mumbai.

In the currnt times, Matka is being used to predict the political destiny of candidate in elections. Several party leaders bet on matka to know whats' lying ahead of them. However, these are just predictions and mostly done for entertainment purposes only.