Chennai, June 8: Not belying the expectations, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) did not change the repo rate from 6.50 per cent.

Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent. RBI Repo Rate Latest Update: Reserve Bank of India Keeps Policy Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5%, Announces Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Watch Video: RBI Retains Repo Rate at 6.5%

Monetary Policy Statement by Shri Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor - June 08, 2023 https://t.co/R9mQDcr70D — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) June 8, 2023

Das said the MPC met on June 6th, 7th and 8th.

