Barcelona Football Club (FCB) is now the official partner of ReeCapital, a top technology company that deals with coins, and mining hub. This 3-year partnership agreement is believed to expose the fans to play along with coins with their team and also be able to experience one of a kind experiences during match days.

The partnership agreement was announced on the 3rd of December 2020 and this event was held at Dubai, UAE with great grandeur and gala with some notable names from the company as well as the club. FC Barcelona was represented by Josep Pont, Board of Directors member responsible for the Commercial Area of FC Barcelona, and Mr. Rajeed Asmahan, Chief Marketing Officer of ReeCapital, and also his team Doctor Faheed Albuqaish, Mohammad Maraghi

With this partnership, ReeCapital will take full advantage of the popularity of Barcelona FC and its huge fan base to expand and reach more audiences while also cooperating on exclusive fan engagement activities as well to look for new opportunities for traders. ReeCapital have planned for expansion with a variety of engagement plans especially with the fans. Barcelona Chief Commercial

Officer Josep Pont stated his excitement in the association between the club and ReeCapital. “As a club, our digital approach has always looked to redefine the content status-quo, and we were excited at the shared values between ourselves and the ReeCapital team,” he added.

“I am thrilled by the vision and commitment of the ReeCapital.com management and the remarkable speed at which the company is growing and making its mark in the tokens-mining world,”

“I am positive that this partnership will bring a fresh perspective to help us grow both our businesses and introduce both the brands to new customers. We are proud of our style as a football club, and as this deal shows we are also a very modern team.”

“We are positive that trading will make a lasting impression in the world of football. However, the fact that a trading company can go out there and make a statement like this, and align with such a well-respected brand with such a huge tradition as FC Barcelona, makes a statement that the industry is maturing, and is rapidly evolving,” remarked Mr. Rajeed Asmahan, Chief Marketing Officer of ReeCapital.

Get Know ReeCapital

ReeCapital is one of the top leading companies in the trading world. We are a professional team that is doing everything in its power to make the tagline ” We make it easy for you ” available to anyone, regardless of where they live. We work every day and create new innovative products to meet your biggest and most complex requirements while offering the most flexible and cost-competitive solutions.

What ReeCapital Offer you

● Opportunity to Mine Different Assets

With ReeCapital you get to choose from various assets to mine from. We do not focus on just one asset, but provide you access to multiple cloud mining contracts with the most popular assets.

● We Offer Best Competitive Prices for Products

Our goal at ReeCapital is to ensure that you make profits while purchasing our products. While providing the best services and quality products, we ensure that the prices offered on our products are favorable. We optimize all the possible processes while building, configuring, and managing your mining rigs servers the way our products are affordable for the needs of every customer.

● You Can Become Our Partner

Our products are available to anybody and everyone in different corners of the world. To better engage our partners, we created a special package offer that will enable the user to receive commissions when they join with ReeCapital. You can partner with Reecapital today to create an investment and source of primary or passive income when you contribute to the development of the company.

● We Have Got the Best Team

The success of ReeCapital so far has been because of the experience and dedication of personnel in the company. We are constantly improving our expertise to provide the most innovative and competitive products. We strive to serve every demanding customer, thus ensuring high-quality service.