New Delhi, January 22: Due to Republic Day parade dress rehearsal on Saturday, gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon.

Gates number 3, 4, and 5 of Central Secretariat and gate number 1 and 2 of Udyog Bhawan will remain closed up to 12 noon, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. However, an interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat. Republic Day Parade 2021 To Feature 321 School Children and 80 Folk Artists in Cultural Programme at Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26.

"In light of the Republic Day Parade dress rehearsal, gate no. 3, 4 & 5 of Central Secretariat and gate no. 1 & 2 of Udyog Bhawan will remain closed up to 12:00 PM on 23rd January 2021. Interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat," DMRC tweeted.