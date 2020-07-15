Mumbai, July 15: Reliance Foundation Chairperson and founder Nita Ambani on Wednesday assured the people of that as soon as the coronavirus vaccine becomes available, the foundation will ensure that the vaccine reaches every nook and corner of the country. She also assured that the Reliance foundation will use the same digital distribution and supply chain that Reliance Mart undertakes for the COVID-19 mission.

Announcing the plan at the Reliance Industries' (RIL) 43rd annual general meeting, Neeta Ambani said, "I can assure you as soon as a Corona vaccine becomes available, we will volunteer by using the same digital distribution & supply chain to ensure that the vaccine reaches every nook and corner of our country." Nita Ambani Listed Among Top Global Philanthropists of 2020 Alongside Tim Cook And Leonardo DiCaprio, Mumbai Indians Praise Reliance Foundation Chairperson's Recognition.

She even stated that Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India. She said, "The war against Coronavirus is far from over, Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India with the help of Jio's digital infrastructure."

Here's what Nita Ambani said:

Apart from this, the RF founder shared the philanthropic activities of the organisation, stating that it donated Rs 535 crores to various relief funds, including the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund. While addressing the RIL AGM, Nita stated that Reliance Foundation provided more than five crore meals to marginalised communities and frontline workers across India during the COVID-19 crisis through Mission Anna Seva.

Also, she said that Reliance, with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had set up India’s first 100-bed exclusive COVID-19 Hospital in Mumbai within two weeks. Nita went on to add that RF produces over one lakh masks and hundred thousand PPEs on a daily basis for health-workers and caregivers across India at one-third price of imported PPE.

