Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation chairperson became the only Indian to be listed in Town and Country (T&C) magazine's Top Global Philanthropists of 2020 list. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she is now among the top philanthropists in the world and among the people "who are saving lives". With this, she is now in the list of prominent global personalities like Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey, Laurene Powell Jobs, The Lauder family, Donatella Versace, Micheal Bloomberg and Leonardo Di Caprio among others. Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Elected Honorary Trustee of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The magazine praised Ambani for leading the Reliance Foundation's efforts in providing food to the frontline workers and serving the underprivileged. The organisation contributed Rs 547.4 crore to an emergency fund for setting up a COVID-19 hospital and helping her out in the other relief work. It reads, "The Reliance Foundation - the philanthropic initiative of Reliance Industries, founded and chaired by Ambani-distributed millions of meals and masks to frontline workers and the poor, set up India's first hospital for Covid-19 patients, and donated $72 million to an emergency fund."

Ambani's Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians took to Twitter congratulating their owner on her achievement saying "Mrs. Nita Ambani is the only Indian to be featured in Town & Country magazine's list of top global philanthropists of 2020 who are working towards saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic". 5 times Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation donned pristine ethnic ensembles.

Ambani in a statement said, "Over the years, we have equipped ourselves at the foundation and at Reliance Industries to respond to crises with immediate, multi-pronged as well as systematic and calibrated responses to make our effort impactful and sustained. Our philanthropy is committed to support our government and our community whenever the need arises".

Mumbai Indians on Nita Ambani's Recognition:

Nita Ambani's husband Mukesh Ambani, The Reliance Industries CEO has a net worth of $64.5 billion. He recently became the only Asian tycoon among the top 10 richest people in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Town & Country is the leading American lifestyle magazine since 1846 in the US.

