New Delhi, April 30: Senior journalist and news anchor Rohit Sardana died on Friday due to a heart attack after testing positive for COVID-19. After the news of Rohit Sardana's death surfaces, condolence messages started to pour in across media fraternity. Top politicians, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also expressed grief over the demise of the senior news anchor. Rohit Sardana Dies; Senior Journalist Passes Away of Heart Attack After Testing COVID-19 Positive, Sudhir Chaudhary Pays His Condolence.

Sardana was a news anchor in Aaj Tak. He joined the news channel in 2017 and was hosting the debate show "Dangal". The senior journalist had also worked with Zee News till 2017. He had hosted a popular show, "Taal Thok Ke", a debate programme, on Zee News. Rohit Sardana Dies: Politicians And Journalists Express Condolences Over Demise of Senior News Anchor.

Here Are Condolences Messages Over Demise of Rohit Sardana:

Tweet by Rajnath Singh:

हिंदी मीडिया जगत में बहुत कम समय में अपनी बड़ी पहचान स्थापित करने वाले पत्रकार, रोहित सरदाना के निधन के समाचार से मैं स्तब्ध हूँ। वे बेहद प्रतिभाशाली और प्रभावी पत्रकार थे। उनके निधन से मीडिया जगत को बहुत बड़ी क्षति पहुँची है।उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2021

Tweet by Hardeep Singh Puri:

He was retweeting people’s appeals for help till yesterday & today he is gone. Deeply shocked & saddened to hear about the passing of the young & spirited journalist Sh Rohit Sardana. Condolences to his family & friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/iTWd3FqjYD — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 30, 2021

Tweet By Preeti Gandhi:

Just being told that senior journalist & popular anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. This is extremely shocking & deeply disturbing. Heartfelt condolences. Om shanti! pic.twitter.com/4SpXcGiwAX — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) April 30, 2021

Tweet by Gaurav Pandhi:

Extremely shocking to know of Rohit Sardana's passing. It's saddening. The virus is killing the young and destroying families. My prayers are with his family. May they have the strength they need in this time of grief. Om Shanti! — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) April 30, 2021

Tweet By Manjinder Singh Sirsa:

Deeply pained! Just can’t believe that Rohit Sardana is no more Indian TV Journalism has lost a wise face today. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul. We stand with his family in this hour of grief#RohitSardana pic.twitter.com/bndHp4vMrC — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 30, 2021

Tweet By Rajdeep Sardesai:

More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2021

Tweet by Sudhir Chaudhary:

Rest in peace Rohit. 🙏💐 https://t.co/Imv8aBqD5L — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) April 30, 2021

Tweet By Payal Mehta:

Senior Journalist & Anchor Rohit Sardana passes away🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 this is cruel — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) April 30, 2021

The senior news anchor was diagnosed with coronavirus on April 24. After testing positive for COVID-19, Sardana had tweeted that the RT-PCR report was negative, but was tested COVID-19 positive in CT-scan. Sardana was awarded the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Puraskar by the government.

