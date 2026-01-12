Ajmer, January 12: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially announced a significant overhaul of the syllabus and examination pattern for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) 2026 competitive exam. In a move to align the recruitment process with practical administrative requirements, the Commission has removed the long-standing "Sports and Yoga" module from the Preliminary examination. The revision, detailed in a notification released on January 9, 2026, introduces the Rajasthan Public Examination Act, 2022, as a key subject, marking a clear shift toward legal and ethical governance.

Core Changes to the Preliminary Examination

The most notable change for aspirants is the elimination of the 20-mark "Sports and Yoga" section. Previously a staple of the Preliminary GS paper, this module has been replaced by the Rajasthan Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022. Experts suggest this change reflects the state's priority in ensuring candidates are well-versed in the legal frameworks governing recruitment integrity. While the total marks for the Preliminary screening test remain at 200, the redistribution of topics places a heavier emphasis on Rajasthan’s legislative environment and administrative systems. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Says Government Plans To Fill Up 26,000 Vacancies; Announces Poverty Free Village Scheme.

Restructuring the Mains: Quality Over Brevity

The RAS Mains examination has undergone an even more drastic transformation. RPSC has officially eliminated 2-mark ultra-short questions from the General Studies papers. From 2026 onward, the papers will consist exclusively of:

5-mark questions (Short answer)

10-mark questions (Long/Descriptive answer)

This shift is intended to move away from rote memorization and toward analytical, application-based evaluation. By removing the 2-mark segments, the Commission aims to test the depth of a candidate's understanding rather than their ability to recall isolated facts.

The Reimagined "Fourth Paper": Language & Expression

The Fourth Paper (General Hindi and General English), traditionally seen as a scoring section focused on grammar, has been dramatically restructured to prioritize articulation and coherence. The new 200-mark distribution for Paper IV is now clearly segmented into three parts:

Part A (General Hindi): 90 Marks (Grammar and Usage)

Part B (General English): 70 Marks (Grammar, Comprehension, and Translation)

Part C (The Essay Section): 40 Marks

The most significant addition is the mandatory 600-word essay in Part C. Candidates will be provided with six diverse themes—ranging from socio-political issues to science and Rajasthani culture—and must choose one to demonstrate their ability to build well-structured arguments. This change highlights a move toward testing the communicative proficiency required for high-level administrative roles. Archana Singh Removed as Rajasthan IT&C Secretary Following Technical Glitches During PM Narendra Modi’s Rally in Banswara, Administrative Reasons Cited.

Background and Implementation

The revised syllabus comes on the heels of the RPSC 2026 Exam Calendar, which outlines a recruitment cycle stretching from January to December. The Commission stated that these changes were necessary to "rationalize" the syllabus and reduce redundancy between different units. Aspirants are advised to download the detailed PDF of the revised syllabus from the official RPSC website to adjust their preparation strategies. The new pattern will apply to all recruitment notifications issued for the 2026 cycle and beyond.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bhaskar English), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).