Jaipur, March 12: Making a first of its kind announcement for introducing the poverty free village scheme to uplift BPL families in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, announced that 26,000 government posts will be filled in the next financial year. These include vacancies for teachers, police personnel, forest department staff, and other government employees. Along with these announcements, the state assembly has passed the budget presented on February 19.

The CM said that the state government will introduce the Poverty-Free Village Scheme to uplift BPL families. "In the first phase, Rs 350 crore will be allocated to bring 5,000 villages out of poverty. Furthermore, educated unemployed youth will have the option to receive ₹6,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Internship Yojana instead of an unemployment allowance," he said. Sharma further stated that next year, 10,000 school teachers, 4,000 Patwaris, and 1,750 employees in the Forest Department will be recruited. Additionally, 10,000 positions will be filled in the Police Departmen. State Govt Working for Welfare of Cows, Cattle Rearers: Rajasthan CM.

The Chief Minister also announced the launch of the Chief Minister Youth Employment Promotion Scheme, under which unemployed youth will receive a one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000. The Rajasthan CM also announced a high-level committee which will be formed to investigate major urban development projects carried out during Shanti Dhariwal’s tenure as Urban Development Minister, including the Kota Riverfront project. The decision follows Dhariwal’s own statement during the UDH grant debate, where he invited scrutiny of the projects undertaken during his time in office.

Recently, Shanti Dhariwal had said during the debate on the grant demands of UDH that if there is any irregularity in all the projects from RiverFront to other projects, then it is your government, you can get it investigated. Further to provide relief to farmers, Sharma announced a One-Time Settlement Scheme. The scheme will be introduced for those with outstanding loans from the Land Development Bank, with Rs 200 crore allocated for this initiative. Additionally, the amount MLAs can allocate to non-governmental organisations from their MLA fund has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a Nagar Vikas Nyas (UIT) in Dausa and Balotra. He further mentioned that a task force was formed by the Haryana government on March 5 to prepare a joint DPR for bringing Yamuna water to Shekhawati. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also criticised the previous Congress government for questioning the state governent on Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit. He said during the previous Congress government's tenure, an investment summit was held just before the end of its rule, where MoUs worth Rs 12.50 lakh crore were signed, but only Rs 30,000 crore were implemented. Rajasthan Budget Prioritises Infrastructure, Agriculture, Drinking Water, Education, and Health Services in Rural Areas, Says CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

In contrast, he claimed that his government signed MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore, of which Rs 2.24 lakh crore have already been executed. By March 30, when the first quarter of Rising Rajasthan concludes, MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore will be implemented. He defended the Rising Rajasthan initiative, emphasising that it was aimed at attracting investment and fostering development. Addressing opposition criticism, he questioned why the previous government organised an investment summit if such initiatives were ineffective.

He highlighted that representatives from over 32 countries participated in Rising Rajasthan, underscoring its significance. The Chief Minister affirmed his government's commitment to fulfilling promises and ensuring accountability. He announced that 2,500 hand pumps would be installed across the state in the next financial year. To address water scarcity during the summer, every district collector will be allocated Rs 1 crore in untied funds for arranging water tankers.In infrastructure development, a Rs 10 crore road project will be initiated in each assembly constituency, with Rs 5 crore dedicated to missing link roads.

Zero accident zones have been identified, and resting places for drivers will be constructed along highways. Additionally, 10 automatic testing stations will be established, and 2,000 new permits will be issued to improve transport facilities in rural areas. To celebrate Rajasthan Day on a grand scale, Rs 25 crore has been allocated for events on March 30. Efforts will also be made to establish a campus of IIT Jodhpur in Jaipur. Under the Mukhyamantri Shikshat Rajasthan Abhiyan, a residential school for children of sheep and camel herders will be set up in Rajsamand.

The financial support provided under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana will be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. Additionally, Rs 450 crore will be allocated to the Devnarayan Fund. Farmers will receive subsidies for installing 7,000 solar pumps. As part of welfare initiatives, 2,500 specially-abled individuals will be provided with scooties. In the field of animal husbandry, the state’s first Center of Excellence for indigenous animals will be established in Pali at a cost of Rs 10 crore. A new biological park will be developed in Bharatpur.

For women's safety, the number of patrolling units will be increased, and 400 new vehicles will be provided to the police, along with 70 new forensic mobile units. Rajasthan Digital Mission will be launched, accompanied by a new AI and machine learning policy. A separate directorate will be created for ministry employees, and a State Administrative Unit Restructuring Council will be formed. In the education sector, 50 new primary schools will be opened, and 100 existing schools will be upgraded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).