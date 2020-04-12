RSS Does Not Have Permission to Man Check-Posts, Clarifies Telangana Police After Pictures of Lathi-Wielding Activists at Checkpoint Go Viral

Men in RSS uniform checking IDs of people in Telangana (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hyderabad, April 12: Pictures purportedly showing lathi-wielding Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists checking IDs of people at a check-post amid coronavirus lockdown in Telangana triggered a row. The images were reportedly clicked on Thursday near Gudur check-post in Bibinagar. The pictures showed at least seven persons donning in RSS uniform - khaki trousers, white shirts and black caps - and carrying lathis, as they "checked" the documents of those seeking to cross the barricades. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates on April 12.

A Twitter account - Friends of RSS - shared the pictures on April 9 and tweeted: "RSS volunteers helping the police department daily for 12 hours at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district checkpost in Telangana (sic)." Soon the images went viral on social media platforms with people seeking to know who gave permission to RSS members to check documents of citizens. "Has law enforcement in Telangana been handed over to the RSS?" one user asked. Lockdown in India to be Extended by 2 More Weeks, PM Narendra Modi Agrees With State CMs in Video-Conference on COVID-19.

RSS volunteers helping the police department daily for 12 hours at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district checkpost, Telangana. #RSSinAction pic.twitter.com/WjE2pcgpSy — Friends of RSS (@friendsofrss) April 9, 2020

KCR had said that he would order shoot-at-sight if people don't obey lockdown on Telangana Looks like he has given special permission for the RSS to be on the streets checking if people are obeying! Next what KCR garu? Will you give RSS people the permission to shoot-at-sight? pic.twitter.com/gGHLm3hZtN — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 11, 2020

RSS playing the role of the police under KCR govt Telengana.. R they permitted to do so by the govt??? #RolePlaying pic.twitter.com/TeyFGtYVkA — ChinmoyeeIYC #NyayForIndia (@chinmoyee5) April 12, 2020

Social activist S.Q. Masood expressed concern and tagged Telangana Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat and sought clarification. "What is going on?? Is this police check post or RSS?" he asked in a tweet. On Saturday, the police clarified that RSS members don't have permission to man the checkpoints.

"A few photographs of men in RSS uniforms and holding lathis on a highway on the outskirts of Hyderabad have now gone viral on social media. This is the job of the police and we can do it. No permission has been given," Rachakonda Police Commissioner M Mahesh Bhagwat said in a statement. According to a report by The News Minute, the RSS workers had only shown up on Thursday, and did not return since Friday, after the police's request.