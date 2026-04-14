In a significant political development, Samrat Choudhary has been unanimously elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party in Bihar, positioning him to take charge of the state’s next government. The decision was taken at a meeting of BJP MLAs in Patna, amid a leadership transition following the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The election of Choudhary comes at a time of major political change in Bihar. Nitish Kumar, one of the state’s longest-serving leaders, stepped down after a final cabinet meeting, paving the way for a new government formation. The BJP, which is the single-largest party in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, moved quickly to elect its legislative party leader, a step that typically precedes the selection of the Chief Minister.

Unanimous Choice at BJP Legislature Meeting

The decision to appoint Choudhary was made unanimously during the BJP legislature party meeting held in the presence of central observers. The consensus reflects his growing influence within the party and his role in the state’s political framework. Choudhary, who has been serving as Deputy Chief Minister, emerged as the frontrunner for the top post in recent days, with party leadership backing his candidature. Nitish Kumar Calls Cabinet Meet on April 14; Resignation Likely, Bihar May Get New CM Next Day.

Samrat Choudhary Elected As BJP Legislature Party Leader in Bihar

#WATCH | Patna: Samrat Choudhary unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/Xd3reazFt4 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

#WATCH | Patna: BJP's Central Observer for Bihar and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announces that Samrat Choudhary has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/mUFFIupMIV — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

Likely to Become Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister

With his election as legislature party leader, Choudhary is now set to be sworn in as Chief Minister, which would mark the first time the BJP leads the government in Bihar. The swearing-in ceremony is expected shortly, following formal approval by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators and submission of a claim to form the government.

Political Background and Rise

A senior BJP leader, Choudhary has held key positions in the state government, including Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister. He represents the Tarapur विधानसभा constituency and has played a significant role in the party’s organisational and electoral strategies in Bihar. His political journey spans multiple parties before consolidating his position within the BJP, where he rose through the ranks to become a prominent OBC face in the state’s caste-driven political landscape. Bihar CM Decision Likely on April 14 As BJP, NDA Leaders Convene Key Meeting.

Significance for Bihar Politics

Choudhary’s elevation signals a shift in Bihar’s political dynamics, with the BJP taking a leading role in governance within the NDA alliance. The move is also seen as part of the party’s broader strategy to strengthen its leadership base in key states. As the state prepares for a new government, attention will now focus on cabinet formation, alliance equations, and the policy direction under the incoming leadership.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).