Thane, December 29: Former Shiv Sena MP and first mayor of Thane, Satishchandra Pradhan, passed away on Sunday at a hospital here due to age-related health issues, his family members said.

Pradhan's funeral procession will leave his house on Monday morning. The former Rajya Sabha member played a key role in forming the Shiv Sena alongside Bal Thackeray in 1966. He expanded the party organisation in Thane city and district. EVKS Elangovan Dies: Senior Congress Leader Passes Away at 75 in Chennai Due to Lung-Related Issue.

As the first mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation, Pradhan was a key figure in the city's development. He held important positions in the cultural, arts, and sports fields. Dadoji Konddev Stadium and Ram Ganesh Gadkari Theatre are Pradhan's contributions to Thane.