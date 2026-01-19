A United Airlines flight arriving from Chicago experienced a mechanical problem after landing at Orlando International Airport on Sunday afternoon, briefly disrupting airport operations. United Flight 2323, which departed Chicago O’Hare at 8:55 am local time, touched down in Orlando around 12:35 pm but was unable to clear the runway due to the issue. A video has surfaced on social media showing the nose wheel appearing to roll off the landing gear. The aircraft remained on the runway for a short period while crews responded, according to airport officials. Passengers were later taken to the terminal by bus. In a statement, United Airlines said there were 200 passengers and six crew members on board. No injuries were reported."United teams are working to remove the aircraft from the runway," the airline said, adding that the cause of the mechanical problem had not yet been determined. United Airlines Grounds All Flights Across US After Major Tech Outage; Over 400 Delays and 20 Cancellations Reported as FAA Issues Stop Order.

United Airlines Flight 2323 Suffers Mechanical Issue After Landing at Orlando Airport

United Airlines flight narrowly avoids disaster during landing at Orlando International Airport (MCO) after nose wheel appears to detach from landing gear pic.twitter.com/Lfc45nELjG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 19, 2026

Flight 2323 Suffers Mechanical Issue After Landing in Orlando

Today, Orlando - Following reports of an incident involving a United A321. Footage on social media shows the aircraft losing a wheel on landing. No one was hurt. Aircraft was operating as Flight 2323, arriving from Chicago. pic.twitter.com/ZwIMvKGroV — Air Safety #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) January 19, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fox10 Phoenix), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)