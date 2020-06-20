New Delhi, June 20: Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has no fever now after he was administered plasma therapy, his office said on Saturday. Satyendar Jain has tested positive for coronavirus on June 17. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Max Hospital where his health condition will be monitored over the next 24 hours. His condition had worsened yesterday after which he was shifted to Max Hospital. Satyendar Jain Health: Amit Shah Prays for Speedy Recovery of Delhi Health Minister Hospitalised Due to COVID-19.

Jain's health took a hit after he was detected with pneumonia, two days after testing positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old AAP leader was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi has also tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in quarantine in her house. Delhi Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,877 New Coronavirus Cases; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 49,979, Death Toll Mounts to 1,969.

On June 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got tested for novel coronavirus infection after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, was negative. Prior to contracting the virus, Jain was present at a meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, CM Arvind Kejriwal, and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

