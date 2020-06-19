New Delhi, June 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday prayed for the speedy recovery of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been admitted to hospital for coronavirus. Jain was shifted to Saket's Max Hospital , where he will be administered Plasma therapy for COVID-19. He was earlier admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, "Praying for the speedy recovery of Satyendar Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection".

The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader, who tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, was put on oxygen support on Friday. The Office of Delhi Health Minister informed today. i.e. on June 19, that the health condition of the Delhi Health Minister deteriorated after his lung infection increased. Jain had been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he developed symptoms of coronavirus earlier this week. Jain had high fever and breathing difficulty.

Here's the tweet by Amit Shah:

Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2020

Senior officials had on Thursday informed that the condition of Delhi Health Minister had improved but fever had not subsided. They said Jain is being kept on oxygen support on and off as per the requirement. Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the Health Ministry as Health Minister Satyendar Jain is hospitalised with coronavirus infection.

