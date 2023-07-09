Hyderabad, July 9: Fire broke out in a garment shop in Palika Bazar in Secunderabad here on Sunday. No casualties were reported. The fire started from a readymade garments shop and spread to adjoining shops. Police evacuated a nearby lodge as a precautionary measure to prevent any loss of life. Four fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Senior officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also rushed there.

State minister for animal husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav visited the scene of the mishap and supervised the fire fighting operation. Short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Police registered a case and took up further investigation. Telangana Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Three Shops in Secunderabad's Palika Bazar, No Casualties Reported.

Fire Breaks Out in Garment Shop in Secunderabad:

#WATCH | Telangana: Massive fire breaks out in 3 shops in Palika Bazar, Secunderabad. Fire tenders present at the spot. No casualties reported pic.twitter.com/dkE3JCiWWJ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Secunderabad has seen a series of accidents in recent months. Six people were killed in a huge fire in a multi-storey building in Secunderabad on March 15. Three workers were killed in a huge fire in a garment store on January 19 at Nallagutta on Ministers Road. The fire raged for two days in the six storeyed commercial building. The municipal authorities later demolished the building. Telangana Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Closed Automobile Shop in Rangareddy Area in Shamshabad.

In September last year, eight persons were killed and nine others injured in a hotel. A major fire broke out at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel following an explosion in an e-bike showroom located in the basement of the five-storied building near Passport Office.

