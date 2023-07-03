Massive fire broke out at a closed automobile shop in Telangana's Rangareddy Area in Shamshabad district on Sunday night. A video of the incident surfaced online, wherein several locals can be seen trying to douse the fire by throwing water into it. While no casualties have been reported from the incident yet, further details are awaited. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Fire in Telangana

Fire accident in Rangareddy District Shamshabad.A fire broke out in a closed automobile shop near the Tehsildar's office.. pic.twitter.com/PQl6mYCszP — Reporter shabaz baba (@ShabazBaba) July 2, 2023

