A massive fire broke out in three shops in Telangana's Secunderabad district. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in three shops in Secundarabad's Palika Bazar. A video of the blaze also went viral on social media. Fire tenders are present at the spot. While the cause of the fire is not known, so far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Telangana Train Fire Video: Three Coaches of Falaknuma Express Burns in Flames Between Bommaipally and Pagidipally Stations, No Injuries Reported.

Blaze Erupts in Shops in Secundarabad

#WATCH | Telangana: Massive fire breaks out in 3 shops in Palika Bazar, Secunderabad. Fire tenders present at the spot. No casualties reported pic.twitter.com/dkE3JCiWWJ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

