Ranchi, July 22: Barbara Polak, a Polish citizen, will shortly wed Shadab Malik in India, bringing to a close a love story that started on Instagram. Malik, 35, resides in the Jharkhand hamlet of Khutra, and Polak, 49, is a Polish national with a daughter who is 6 years old. A 2021 Instagram encounter between the two led to an unusual acquaintance, which quickly developed into a romantic relationship, according to a Hindustan Times story.

Recently, Polak, who is a divorcee, and her daughter Anya flew to India to see Malik for the very first time. She entered the nation using a tourist visa that is good until 2027. The two have submitted a marriage application to the Hazaribag SDM Court and are currently planning a wedding. Seema Haider-Like Case in Uttar Pradesh: Bangladeshi Woman Julie Visits India To Marry Lover in Moradabad, Later Sends His Blood-Soaked Photos To Mother-In-Law From Bangladesh.

Polak stayed at a motel for the first few days of her journey to India, where Malik met her. She later relocated to Khutra, his village, where special arrangements were made for her entrance.

Barbara Polak and Shadab Malik

According to reports, Malik erected two air conditioners at his house so Polak wouldn't have to endure the heat wave. Additionally, a colour television was bought and put there for her amusement. As per Polak's Instagram, she has been visiting well-known tourist destinations including Agra and Delhi's India Gate. In addition to helping Malik's family with home tasks, the Polish woman has been cleaning cow manure and trash while wearing gloves. Polak spoke highly about India but admitted that she dislikes going to crowded locations. In a few days, she intends to travel back to Poland. Saudi Woman Crosses Border, Enters India to Get Married to Lover in Nizamabad.

This comes after a Pakistan national Seema Haider illegally crossed the border into India via Nepal to be with Sachin Meena, whom she met online in 2019 while playing the video game PUBG. She and her four kids arrived in India in May this year.

