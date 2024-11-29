Sambhal, November 29: The survey report of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was not presented in the District Court on Friday. Court Commissioner Ramesh Chandra Raghav sought an extension of 10 days, citing the incomplete status of the report. The survey report is now expected to be submitted on December 8, with the next hearing scheduled for January 8.

Raghav stated, “The report was delayed due to violence during the surveys on November 19 and November 24. As a result, today’s scheduled submission could not take place, which led to the request for additional time.” The advocate representing the Shahi Jama Masjid Committee confirmed that he appeared in court, requesting access to case-related documents. The court has ordered the plaintiff to provide copies of the plaint and supporting documents. Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Row: Supreme Court Asks Trial Court Not To Proceed With Mosque Survey Matter, Directs UP Government To Maintain Peace.

The ongoing case stems from a claim of the existence of a Harihar temple in the premises of Jama Masjid. The controversy escalated during the second phase of the survey, leading to violent clashes that resulted in the deaths of four youths and injuries to several people including police and administrative personnel. The security has been tightened in Sambhal, particularly in view of Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Friday, asked the trial court not to proceed further in the case and said “peace and harmony must be maintained” at all costs. The Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Committee has sought a stay on a district court-ordered survey of the mosque. The top court told the mosque committee to approach an appropriate forum against the district court-ordered survey. Shahi Jama Masjid Survey: Supreme Court Asks Trial Court Not To Proceed in Suit Against Sambhal Mosque, Orders To Keep Advocate Commissioner's Report Confidential.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of police has been deployed around the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal because of the Friday prayers. The situation in the area is reportedly normal, with people walking on the streets and schools remaining open. However, Internet services remained suspended to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Tensions escalated in Sambhal on November 24 during the second survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid after locals pelted stones at the police and survey team. The attackers also vandalised and set vehicles afire, and firing broke out in which four youths were killed and several people including policemen and officials were injured. The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a judicial enquiry into the violence.

