In the latest development in the Shahi Jama Masjid survey case, the Supreme Court ordered the trial court to not proceed with the case till the Shahi Idgah committee of Sambhal mosque moves the High Court. The top court also asked that the advocate commissioners' survey report be kept in sealed cover in suit against Sambhal mosque. The apex court will now hear the matter on January 6, 2025. The Supreme Court has also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to maintain peace and harmony in Sambhal. It must be noted that on November 24, violence erupted in Sambhal during a second survey as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel. Sambhal Unrest: Heavy Police Deployment Around Shahi Jama Masjid Ahead of Friday Prayers, Supreme Court Hearing; Internet Services Remain Suspended (Watch Video).

SC Asks Trial Court Not To Proceed in Suit Against Sambhal Mosque

Supreme Court orders that the advocate commissioners’ survey report be kept in sealed cover. — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2024

Top Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Govt to Maintain Peace in Sambhal

#SupremeCourt ask the #UttarPradesh Govt to ensure "peace and harmony" is maintained in Sambhal, as it restrains the trial court from taking any further step regarding the survey of the mosque there until January 8. — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) November 29, 2024

Next Hearing on January 6

#SupremeCourt ask the #UttarPradesh Govt to ensure "peace and harmony" is maintained in Sambhal, as it restrains the trial court from taking any further step regarding the survey of the mosque there until January 8. — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)