Shahjahanpur Couple Jump From Pizza Shop on 2nd Floor to Escape Hindu Group, Video Goes Viral

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Shahjahanpur, January 25: In a disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, a young man and a woman allegedly jumped from the second floor of a pizza shop after being questioned by members of a Hindu organisation on Saturday evening, police sources said.

The incident took place near Bareilly Morh under the Kant police station area. According to police, the 21-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were sitting together at the shop, waiting for instant noodles they had ordered, when a group arrived and began questioning them. Viral Video Claims Cop Stopped Drunk Man at Blockade Only to Help His Pregnant Wife Reach Hospital Safely; Internet Calls It Scripted.

Young Couple Jump From Pizza Shop After ‘Caste Questions’

Sources said the duo was allegedly asked about their caste. After they stated they were Hindus, some individuals reportedly started filming them, triggering panic. In fear, the man allegedly pulled out a window bar and jumped from the second floor, followed by the woman. 'Citizenship Check’: Ghaziabad Police Officer Allegedly ‘Scans’ Man With Mobile Phone, Says ‘Machine Is Showing You People Are Bangladeshi’; Video Goes Viral.

Both sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said an investigation is underway, though no formal complaint has been filed so far.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).