New Delhi, August 16: Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shaad Ali joined the saffron party in the presence of State BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju. Shaheen Bagh had become a symbol of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest from December last year to March, 2020. Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protests: People Have Right to Protest but There Must Be Balancing Factor, Says Supreme Court.

After joining the BJP, Ali said that he joined the party to prove that it was not against the Muslim community. The Shaheen Bagh social activist stated, “I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think BJP is our enemy. We'll sit together with them over CAA concerns.” Shaheen Bagh Protests: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre and Delhi Police, Says 'People Can Protest But Public Road Cannot Be Blocked for Indefinite Period'.

Tweet by ANI:

Ali was among the activist who led the Anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh which started on December 15. The agitation at Shaheen Bagh began on December 15 after the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia where the police allegedly used force against the anti-CAA protesters in which many students were injured. The protest was called off in March this years after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The CAA gives Indian citizenship to people belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The law excludes Muslims. Critics say the CAA, along with NRC could make Indian Muslims stateless.

