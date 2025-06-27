Shimla, June 27: A principal of a private school in Theog area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has been booked for allegedly raping, blackmailing and assaulting a woman subordinate, police said on Friday. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the principal forcibly engaged in physical relations with her and took objectionable photos of her, they said. Student Gang-Raped at South Kolkata Law College: Police Arrest 3 Youths for Sexually Assaulting Young Woman Inside Law College.

The accused repeatedly raped by blackmaining her using the photos. On March 25, when she resisted, he assaulted her with a belt and on May 24, he allegedly broke into her room, the woman alleged in her complaint. Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the accused has been booked under BNS sections 64 (rape), 74 (assault), 79 (insulting a woman's modesty), 332(c) (house-trespass), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (common intention in criminal acts). Further investigation is underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.