Shimla, February 12: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday congratulated Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was appointed as the new Governor.

While congratulating Shukla, the Chief Minister said his wide experience in public life will benefit the state and its people. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also congratulated the newly appointed Governor. Ramesh Bais Appointed As Maharashtra Governor, Retired Justice Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh; Check Full List of New Governors Appointed by President Droupadi Murmu.

Shukla will be replacing Rajendra Arlekar who had been serving on the post for the last one and a half years. Gulab Chand Kataria Named New Assam Governor, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Him.

Shukla, 70, hails from Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh and was a member of the Rajya Sabha. He had also served as Union Minister of State Finance during the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

