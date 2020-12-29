Karnataka, December 29: In a latest tragic news, the body of SL Dharmegowda, Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Council was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru. A suicide note was recovered near him.

HD Deve Gowda, former PM and JDS leader said, "It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man."

Body of SL Dharmegowda Found on Railway Track in Chikkamagaluru:

Karnataka: Body of SL Dharmegowda, Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Council was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru. A suicide note has been recovered. — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

The 64-year-old Gowda was in the news recently after Congress members reportedly manhandled him in the Upper House for trying to chair the session illegally.

He was dragged from the chair (the seat of the Chairman) by some Congress members alleging he had joined hands with the ruling BJP to unconstitutionally unseat the Upper House Chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty, who is from the Congress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 07:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).