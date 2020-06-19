Solar Eclipse 2020: Kurukshetra Administration Bans People from Taking Holy Dip at Brahma Sarovar and Sannehit Sarovar Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kurukshetra (Haryana), June 19: Kurukshetra District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata on Thursday barred the people to take a holy dip at Brahma Sarovar and Sannehit Sarovar during the solar eclipse on Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this, the district administration has also banned the people from holding of the solar eclipse fair that takes place on annular solar eclipse in the city.

According to the details, published in the Hindustan Times, the Kurukshetra District administration had restricted the assembly of more than four persons amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, no one has been allowed to take a dip at Kurukshetra’s Brahma Sarovar and Sannehit Sarovar during the solar eclipse. How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse From Home? Easy DIY Pinhole Camera to See Surya Grahan Safely on June 21.

DM Dhirendra Khadgata stated that violators will be charged under Section 188 of IPC -- disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant. Apart from this, district police have increased ‘check points’ on the roads approaching to Kurukshetra to bar any vehicular traffic from June 19 night.

As per the Union Ministry of Earth Sciencies full solar eclipse will begin on Sunday at 10.12 am and the phase of annularity will end at 11.50 am. The celestial event will be visible in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. Among the few prominent places where the 'ring of fire' can be seen seen include Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa and Suratgarh.

