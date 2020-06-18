Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse From Home? Easy DIY Pinhole Camera to See Surya Grahan Safely on June 21 (Watch Video)

Science Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 02:42 PM IST
A+
A-
How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse From Home? Easy DIY Pinhole Camera to See Surya Grahan Safely on June 21 (Watch Video)
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

This Sunday, stargazers will be treated to the year’s first solar eclipse on the heels of the summer solstice. This one will be an annular solar eclipse which is characterised by its stunning ‘ring of fire,’ as it is not a total eclipse and the edges of the Sun will be seen around the Moon. June 21 annular solar eclipse will be visible from India, parts of Europe, Africa, Pacific, Asia, Indian Ocean and north of Australia. So, how are you planning to view it? It is always advisable to not look at the Sun with your naked eyes, but wearing special glasses can give you a perfect view. Besides, the pinhole camera allows you to trace the path of the Sun across the sky. In this article, we bring you the DIY video to make a pinhole camera at home along with quick guidance that will allow you to prepare the same using readily available materials. How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse of 2020? Tips to Safely View the Celestial Event of Surya Grahan on June 21. 

The solar eclipse will remain for six hours, and the full eclipse in India will begin at 10:17 am and will remain visible till 2:02 pm. The maximum eclipse will be at 12:10 pm. Solar eclipse, which is called Surya Grahan in India happens when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the rays of the Sun reaching the planet. And the annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the Sun’s centre, leaving the Sun’s visible edges to form a ‘ring of fire’ around the Moon. To view the June 21 annular solar eclipse effectively without damaging your eyes, make this DIY pinhole camera that will allow you to trace the Sun’s path. Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse. 

Materials to Make Pinhole Camera: box, one sheet of white paper, aluminium foil, tape, scissor and a sharp pin

How to Make Pinhole Camera at Home?

  • Cut a small piece of paper and paste it inside the box.

  • Now cut out a hole in the box, a small square hole on the opposite of the box.

  • Cover the small hole with a foil paper and put a small pin in the centre.

  • Cut out another small square hole on the same side of the box.

  • Tape the box, as it is shaped.

  • And that’s it; you are done. Look through the pinhole and see the reflection.

Watch Video:

A box projector or pinhole camera for solar eclipse works requires a little time and minimal materials. Never look at the Sun directly without protective eye year. Even sunglasses cannot protect your eyes from getting damaged. So, if you want to enjoy June annular solar eclipse, a DIY pinhole camera, or binoculars or telescope are perfect.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Annual Solar Eclipse 2020 Annular Solar Eclipse annular solar eclipse 2020 Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 FAQs Annular Solar Eclipse date Annular Solar Eclipse in India Annular Solar Eclipse June Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020 Annular Solar Eclipse June 21 Annular Solar Eclipse timings DIY Pinhole Camera DIY Pinhole Camera at Home DIY Pinhole Camera Clip DIY Pinhole Camera Video How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse How to Watch Solar Eclipse Pinhole Camera Pinhole Camera Video pregnancy tips Ring of Fire Solar eclipse solar eclipse 2020 Solar Eclipse 2020 Date Solar Eclipse 2020 FAQs Solar Eclipse Pregnancy Surya Grahan Surya Grahan 2020 Surya Grahan 2020 Date Surya Grahan Date Surya Grahan Time in India
You might also like
How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse of 2020? Tips to Safely View the Celestial Event of Surya Grahan on June 21
Science

How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse of 2020? Tips to Safely View the Celestial Event of Surya Grahan on June 21
Surya Grahan 2020 Sutak Time in India: Know The Inauspicious Period During Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21
Science

Surya Grahan 2020 Sutak Time in India: Know The Inauspicious Period During Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21
Solar Eclipse 2020 Pregnancy Precautions: Will the Surya Grahan Harm the Baby? Should Pregnant Women Step out of the House? FAQs About the 'Ring of Fire' Expecting Mothers Should Know Of
Health & Wellness

Solar Eclipse 2020 Pregnancy Precautions: Will the Surya Grahan Harm the Baby? Should Pregnant Women Step out of the House? FAQs About the 'Ring of Fire' Expecting Mothers Should Know Of
Solar Eclipse and Doomsday Conspiracy Theories: Ancient Myths and Beliefs About The Ring of Fire Celestial Event That Have Links With End of the World
Science

Solar Eclipse and Doomsday Conspiracy Theories: Ancient Myths and Beliefs About The Ring of Fire Celestial Event That Have Links With End of the World
Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse
Science

Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse
Surya Grahan 2020 Date and Time in India: Know All About Annular Solar Eclipse Which Will Look Like a Ring of Fire
Science

Surya Grahan 2020 Date and Time in India: Know All About Annular Solar Eclipse Which Will Look Like a Ring of Fire
Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time & Other FAQs: From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered
Science

Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time & Other FAQs: From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered
Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 Date and Timings in IST and GMT: Everything You Need to Know About Surya Grahan or The 'Ring of Fire'
Science

Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 Date and Timings in IST and GMT: Everything You Need to Know About Surya Grahan or The 'Ring of Fire'
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement