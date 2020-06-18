How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse From Home? Easy DIY Pinhole Camera to See Surya Grahan Safely on June 21 (Watch Video)

This Sunday, stargazers will be treated to the year’s first solar eclipse on the heels of the summer solstice. This one will be an annular solar eclipse which is characterised by its stunning ‘ring of fire,’ as it is not a total eclipse and the edges of the Sun will be seen around the Moon. June 21 annular solar eclipse will be visible from India, parts of Europe, Africa, Pacific, Asia, Indian Ocean and north of Australia. So, how are you planning to view it? It is always advisable to not look at the Sun with your naked eyes, but wearing special glasses can give you a perfect view. Besides, the pinhole camera allows you to trace the path of the Sun across the sky. In this article, we bring you the DIY video to make a pinhole camera at home along with quick guidance that will allow you to prepare the same using readily available materials. How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse of 2020? Tips to Safely View the Celestial Event of Surya Grahan on June 21.

The solar eclipse will remain for six hours, and the full eclipse in India will begin at 10:17 am and will remain visible till 2:02 pm. The maximum eclipse will be at 12:10 pm. Solar eclipse, which is called Surya Grahan in India happens when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the rays of the Sun reaching the planet. And the annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the Sun’s centre, leaving the Sun’s visible edges to form a ‘ring of fire’ around the Moon. To view the June 21 annular solar eclipse effectively without damaging your eyes, make this DIY pinhole camera that will allow you to trace the Sun’s path. Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse.

Materials to Make Pinhole Camera: box, one sheet of white paper, aluminium foil, tape, scissor and a sharp pin

How to Make Pinhole Camera at Home?

Cut a small piece of paper and paste it inside the box.

Now cut out a hole in the box, a small square hole on the opposite of the box.

Cover the small hole with a foil paper and put a small pin in the centre.

Cut out another small square hole on the same side of the box.

Tape the box, as it is shaped.

And that’s it; you are done. Look through the pinhole and see the reflection.

Watch Video:

A box projector or pinhole camera for solar eclipse works requires a little time and minimal materials. Never look at the Sun directly without protective eye year. Even sunglasses cannot protect your eyes from getting damaged. So, if you want to enjoy June annular solar eclipse, a DIY pinhole camera, or binoculars or telescope are perfect.

