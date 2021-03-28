Lucknow, March 28: The South African variant of the coronavirus has been detected in four people in Uttar Pradesh so far, as per report. Three people belonging to Agra, while one from Mathura have been diagnosed with the strain. Among the patients, a 26-year-old woman reportedly came back from South Africa in January, while the rest have no travel history as reported by Times of India. New Double Mutant COVID-19 Variant Found in India, Several 'Variants of Concern' Found in 18 States, Says Health Ministry.

“We are identifying all people who had come into close contact with these individuals. These people are being tested for COVID-19. The South African strain and the new mutated strain is more infectious as compared to the Indian strain. People need to religiously follow COVID appropriate behavior. Wearing a mask, following social distancing norms and washing hands after frequent intervals is a must. Those eligible should immediately take the COVID vaccine.” Agra CMO, Dr RC Pandey told Times of India. Coronavirus Variants in India: 771 Cases of COVID-19 Variants Detected Across 18 States in the Country, Check State-Wise Details.

The samples were sent to the King George's Medical University in Lucknow for genome sequencing, where the strain was diagnosed. Their samples have further been sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi. Meanwhile, the woman who with the travel history from South Africa has been put under home quarantine.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,061 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 6,12,351 and four fatalities with the death toll presently standing at 8,783. 255 recoveries were recorded in the state. Currently the total active COVID-19 cases in UP stand at 6,615.

