Thane, December 2: The Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra's Thane have registered a case against an Uttar Pradesh resident for allegedly harassing his newlywed wife for dowry. In her complaint filed on Sunday, November 30, the 25-year-old woman also claimed that her husband gave her triple talaq within three days of the marriage.

The woman also alleged that she started facing harassment from her in-laws immediately after she married Mohammad Rashid on October 19, 2025. After her wedding in October, the woman travelled to Rashis's village, Nanhui, in the Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. According to a report in PTI, the woman claimed that her in-laws were not happy with the gifts given by her parents. Kalyan: Techie Forces Wife To Have Sex With Boss, Gives Her Triple Talaq Over Refusal; FIR Registered.

The complainant said that her in-laws demanded a Bullet motorcycle as dowry. The Thane resident told cops that her family gave a gold ring, a watch and household items to her in-laws. The household items included a cupboard, bed, sofa set, refrigerator, an AC, a washing machine and a mixer. However, she alleged that her in-laws were not happy with these gifts.

As per the complaint, Mohammed Rashid divorced the woman through the triple talaq method on October 21. It must be noted that triple talaq has been banned. The woman also alleged that her husband assaulted her. Acting on her complaint, the police have booked her husband, his parents, and two sisters under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Dowry Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalises triple talaq. Thane Shocker: Suspecting Wife’s Infidelity, Man Stabs Her to Death With Knife in Maharashtra’s Varap; Later Injures Himself.

The police have also begun an investigation in connection with the incident; however, so far, no arrests have been made in the case.

