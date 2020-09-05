Chennai, Sep 5: Southern Railway will operate 13 intra-state special trains in Tamil Nadu from September 7 with passengers requested to be at the station 90 minutes before the train departure time.

In a statement issued here, Southern Railway said the following trains will be operated: NDA, NA Exam 2020: South Central Railway to Run 4 Special Trains for Candidates Appearing for Entrance Exams.

Train No. 02675/02676 Chennai-Coimbatore-Chennai Superfast Intercity special

Train No. 02084/02083 Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore Janshatabdi special (Except Tuesdays)

Train No. 02679/02680 Chennai-Coimbatore-Chennai Superfast Express special

Train No. 02673/02674 Chennai-Coimbatore-Chennai Superfast Express special

Train No. 06795/06796 Chennai Egmore-Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Egmore Special

Train No. 02605/02606 Chennai Egmore-Karaikkudi-Chennai Egmore Superfast Special

Train No. 02635/02636 Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Superfast Special

Train. No. 02637/02638 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Chennai Egmore Superfast Special

Train No. 02693/02694 Chennai Egmore-Tuticorin-Chennai Egmore Superfast Special

Train.No.06181/06182 Chennai Egmore-Sengottai-Chennai Egmore Tri-weekly Special

Train No.02633/02634 Chennai Egmore-Kanyakumari-Chennai Egmore Daily Special

Train No.02671/02672 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mettupalayam-Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Daily Special

Train No.02627/02628 Tiruchchirappalli-Nagercoil-Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Daily Special

According to Southern Railway, passengers have to observe the following norms:

(a) Only passengers with confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the railway station.

(b) All passengers shall be wearing face covers/masks on entry and during travel.

(c) Passengers shall reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station. Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel.

(d) Passengers shall observe social distancing both at the station and on trains.

All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

No linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose, Southern Railway said.

