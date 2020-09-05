Hyderabad, September 5: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains on Pune - Hyderabad and Mumbai LTT - Hyderabad routes, for candidates appearing for entrance examinations of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the press release issued by SCR, a special train -- 01155 Pune-Hyderabad -- will depart from Pune at 2:15 pm on Saturday and is scheduled to arrive Hyderabad at 4 am on Sunday. On its way back, the train would depart from Hyderbad at 10:45 pm on September 6 and will arrive Pune at 1:15 pm the next day (September 7).

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt Over Privatisation, Tweets ‘It Wants to Make Government Offices Local Staff-Free’.

Another special train -- 01157 Mumbai LTT-Hyderabad -- will depart from Mumbai LTT at 2 pm on Saturday and will arrive Hyderabad at 5:15 am the next day. From thereon, the train will leave Hyderabad at 9:15 pm on September 6 and will arrive Mumbai LTT at 11.15 am the next day, stated the release.

These special trains consist of AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)