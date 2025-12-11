Kozhikode, 11 December: Kerala has taken a major step towards greener travel with the launch of its first electric bike (e-bike) rental service at Kozhikode Railway Station. Introduced by the Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division, the service aims to provide convenient and eco-friendly last-mile connectivity for passengers arriving in the city.

The Kerala e-bike rental system is fully operational with all required approvals, allowing commuters to use the e-bikes anywhere in India. They can make both short and long trips easily by renting a bike. Several benefits are attached to the e-bikes and scooters, such as comprehensive insurance. If riders meet with an accident, their claims will be processed through insurance, although daily rental charges apply while the vehicle is under claim processing. The contractor operating the facility holds Kerala’s first EV bike rental permit, ensuring the service complies with state regulations, as per a report by CNBCTV18. Year Ender 2025: From Tesla’s Entry in India to 'WhatsApp Alternative' Arattai App Launch, Major Tech-Auto Developments.

Kerala E-Bike Rental System Price and Requirements

The e-vehicle system in Kerala is available at different prices based on the rental duration. Riders can pay INR 50 per hour, INR 500 for 12 hours, and INR 750 for an entire day. The requirements for renting an e-bike or e-scooter are simple: riders must present their original Aadhaar card, a driving licence held for at least two years, and a refundable security deposit of INR 1,000. Kia Seltos 2026 Unveiled, Official Launch on January 2; Check Expected Price in India, Features, Design, Specifications About New Compact SUV.

For full-day rentals, riders receive a charger, and each bike is capable of covering up to 130 km on a single charge. There is also an additional cost of INR 50 for an extra helmet. This initiative is highly beneficial for tourists who want to explore Kerala. It also helps commuters, students, and professionals reach their destinations on time without relying on private taxis. With rising footfall at Kozhikode Railway Station, the availability of e-bikes will reduce travel time, lower costs, and promote cleaner mobility within the city.

