Special Trains From Nasik to Lucknow, Jaipur to Patna, Kota to Hatia And More: Full List of Trains That Will Run Today to Ferry Migrants, Students, Tourists And Others Stranded to Their Home States

Passengers waiting for trains. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 1: The Union Ministry of Railways on Friday announced list of special trains for ferrying migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Ministry announced six special trains for the ease of migrant workers, tourists, students and others.

Informing about the latest development, Union Ministry of Railways said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Special trains for migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons planned to run today from Lingampalli to Hatia, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia." Special Trains Can Transport Stranded Migrant Workers, Students, Tourists Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says MHA Order.

Full List of Trains That Will Run Today to Ferry Migrants, Students, Tourists And Others Stranded to Their Home States:

Earlier, the Railways had asked the state governments to make adequate arrangements for the screening of passengers at the respective destinations. Also, it has asked the state to bring passengers in batches to the designated Railway Station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and other precautions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday allowed running special trains to transport stranded migrant workers, students and tourists amid the nationwide lockdown imposed because of coronavirus. The order comes hours after the Indian Railways deployed the first special train this morning to ferry stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand. The special train transported 1,400 migrants.