Special Trains Can Transport Stranded Migrant Workers, Students, Tourists Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says MHA Order

A railway worker mopping and sanitising train at Chennai Railway Station (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 1: The Centre on Friday allowed running special trains to transport stranded migrant workers, students and tourists amid the nationwide lockdown imposed because of coronavirus. The order comes hours after the Indian Railways deployed the first special train this morning to ferry stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand. The special train transported 1,400 migrants. Kochi-Bhubaneswar Special Train to Run From Kerala Today to Send Back Odisha Migrants.

"Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places is also allowed by special trains to be operated by the Ministry of Railways," read an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Ministry of Railways will appoint nodal officers who will coordinate with states and union territories. Guidelines will be issued for the sale of tickets, said the government. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

MHA Order on Special Trains For Stranded Migrants:

@RailMinIndia will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets; for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains. #IndiaFightsCorona #coronaupdatesindia @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 1, 2020

Social distancing and other safety measures will be followed at train stations, platforms and within the trains, the government added. The Centre on Wednesday allowed interstate movements of stranded people who wish to go to their home states amid the lockdown but said transportation can be done through buses. Several states then asked that special trains be made available to ferry back stranded migrants.

Following the MHA's order, the Ministry of Railways said special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned state governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. "Passengers to be screened by sending states and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed," the ministry said.

"On arrival at the destination, passengers will be received by the state government, who would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine if necessary," it added. Migrants will be brought at the railway station in sanitized buses by the sending state.