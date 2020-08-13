Kolkata, August 13: A senior Kolkata Police officer tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, police said.

City police Joint Commissioner (Headquarters) Subhankar Sinha Sarkar tested positive for Covid-19 at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar. He was suffering from fever for the past three days and went for a corona test. The report came out on Thursday.

Police sources at Lalbazar said Sarkar has now gone into home isolation. His condition is stable as of now. Those who came in contact with him in the past one week will also have to undergo Covid tests at Lalbazar.

According to sources, all police stations have been advised to reduce the number of police personnel at barracks to avoid Covid-19 infections. Over 1,000 frontline Covid warriors of the Kolkata Police have already been infected by coronavirus. Many of them are still in home isolation.

