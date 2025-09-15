New Delhi, September 15: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by retired apex court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, which gave a clean chit to the Vantara wildlife facility in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

A Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale opened the sealed-cover report in open court and read out the conclusion of the SIT, which held that the transfers of wildlife in the facility were in conformity with the statutory mechanism. Vantara Responds After Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe, Says ‘Will Fully Comply With SC Order’.

Saying that it would pass a detailed order in chambers during lunch, the Justice Mithal-led Bench said, "We will look into the report and, if any action has to be taken, we will pass orders”.

Last week, the SIT -- comprising former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand and Telangana High Courts Justice Raghvendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and senior IRS officer Anish Gupta -- submitted its report to the top court in a sealed cover along with a pen drive. Vantara Jamnagar: Is Vantara Open for Public Visits? Is It a Zoo? Know Anant Ambani’s Wildlife Rescue Centre Fees, Location, Rescued Animals, Project Cost and More.

"The SIT... has submitted a report in a sealed cover along with a pen drive which also contains the report as well as its annexures. It is accepted and directed to be taken on record," noted the Justice Mithal-led bench in an order passed on September 12.

The top court, in an order passed on August 25, directed the constitution of an SIT to probe wide-ranging accusations, not only against Vantara but also implicating statutory authorities and even courts.

The SIT was tasked to examine issues including acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants; compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972; International Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES) obligations; standards of veterinary care and animal welfare; allegations of creating a vanity or private collection; misuse of water or carbon credits; and allegations of financial irregularities and money laundering.

The Justice Mithal-led Bench had clarified that the exercise is "only to assist the Court as a fact-finding inquiry" and "shall not be construed to have cast any doubt on the functioning of any statutory authorities or the private respondent-Vantara".

Two public interest litigations (PILs) were filed before the Supreme Court seeking a thorough probe into the alleged illegal transfer of wildlife and the unlawful captivity of elephants at Vantara.

