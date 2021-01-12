Mumbai, January 12: The Supreme Court staying implementation of the three controversial new farm laws enacted by the Centre is a welcome and positive step in the right direction to get justice for farmers, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said on Tuesday.

The apex court has stayed the implementation of the new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

"Hon'ble Supreme Court's stay on implementation of #FarmLaws is a welcome & positive step in the right direction to get Justice for our farmers. "Central Government must now stop their rigid ways of functioning, accept their mistake and rectify it," Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.

The Sharad Pawar-led party is one of the constituents in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government along with the Congress.