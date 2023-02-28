Gandhinagar, February 28: In yet another sexual crime against minors, a 21-month-old baby girl was raped and killed by her father's friend in Sachin of Surat on Monday. The accused also resides in the same neighbourhood as the victim. Identified as Yusuf alias Ismail, the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the accused used to play with the girl often and take her out to buy her something to eat. On Monday, the accused took the minor away but did not return after a long time. The family members of the minor then began searching for her. Unable to find her, the family members alerted the police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Boyfriend Rapes Minor Girl, Crushes Her Under Vehicle With Help of Friend in Unnao, Arrested.

As per the report, the accused took the minor with him on Monday night. He took her to an abandoned place and allegedly sexually assaulted her. After raping her, he dumped the body near a lake. Cops found the dead body of the girl early on Tuesday. Jharkhand Shocker: Minor Girl Gang Raped in Gumla; Five Including Two Minors Arrested.

The accused fled the spot after committing the crime. He is still absconding, the police said. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), POCSO Act, and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

