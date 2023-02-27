Unnao, February 27: A minor girl, whose mutilated body had been found near the Pariyar crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on February 23, had been raped by her boyfriend, who then crushed her under his vehicle with the help of his friend.

Both the accused have been arrested while the two vehicles used in the crime have also been seized, police said. After the body of the class 9 student was found, the police had registered a case of gang rape and murder on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Wife Kills Alcoholic Husband in Jhansi For Assaulting Her and Threatening To Rape Daughter.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Meena had formed separate teams for a breakthrough into the case. The SP said that the girl's boyfriend Pintu Rawat, 19, a resident of Pariyar and his friend Rohit Rawat, 19, of Galharapur have been arrested.

According to the police chief, Pintu called the girl to meet him on February 22 night. After she arrived, he took her to a deserted place and forcibly established a physical relationship with her.

At the same time when Pintu received a call from the girl's uncle on his mobile phone, he asked her to go back home, but she remained adamant and refused to return, and instead asked Pintu to take her with him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Killed Husband, Two Stepsons in Gorakhpur in Fear of Her Daughter May Not Get Property Share, Arrested.

"Pintu was so scared of this that he hatched a plan to crush the girl to death. For this, he called his friend Rohit who came in another four-wheeler, then he took the girl to Pariyar market. As soon as the girl got down from the vehicle, Pintu ran her over with his car, then Rohit also crushed her with his vehicle. After the girl died, the two fled the spot," said an official.

