Bilaspur, October 12: A 40-year-old woman allegedly killed his live-in partner with an axe in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. The incident took place on October 8. The accused, identified as Rajendra Nirmalkar, surrendered at a police station after killing his live-in partner Poornima Pasi. He was subsequently arrested. Rajendra and Poornima had been living together for the past two years. Prior to the murder, they had an argument over their newborn baby. Man Held for Abandoning Toddler Son Was Fleeing After Killing Live-in Partner.

In his statement, according to Times of India, Rajendra told police that Poornima would not take proper care of their baby and used to overreact on petty issues. On the night of October 8, the accused said Poornima would have got violent with baby if he had not intervened. He added that an argument had broken out between them and in a fit of anger, he hacked her to death with an axe that was kept at their house. Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Live-In Partner And Three Others Booked.

Poornima died on the spot. Rajendra then left for the police station leaving the baby alone at home. When cops reached the crime spot, they were stunned to see the baby laying near his mother's dead body. Later, the baby was sent to an Anganwadi centre and the couple's house was sealed. Rajendra and Poornima had started living together after falling in love with each other and following separation from their spouses.

During initial probe, the police were told by neighbours that initially Rajendra and Poornima were living together peacefully. However, arguments and fights had been going on since two months. Cops were investigating the matter from all angles.

