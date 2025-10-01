Chennai, October 1: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall in isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Wednesday. In its latest advisory, the weather office said atmospheric circulation is active over parts of South India and the northern Andaman Sea, setting the stage for changing weather conditions.

According to the RMC, a low-pressure system is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday due to an existing cyclonic circulation over the northern Andaman Sea. This system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area by October 2 over the central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal. South India Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Other States Till October 5.

Meteorologists further expect the system to continue its trajectory towards the southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh coasts, making landfall around October 3. For Chennai, the sky is forecast to remain partly cloudy through the day. Some areas of the city are likely to experience light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 34 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will likely remain around 26 degrees to 27 degrees.

Heavy rain alerts have been issued for specific districts. On October 2, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to witness heavy showers. By October 3, the heavy rain warning expands to cover Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry. Weather Forecast Today, October 1: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The weather department has also issued a strong advisory to fishermen, warning them not to venture into the sea. Rough conditions are expected in several regions, including the south and north Tamil Nadu coastal waters, the southwest Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar, central and northern Bay of Bengal, and coastal areas off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and the Andaman Sea. Parts of the northeast and east-central Arabian Sea may also experience dangerous sea conditions. Officials urged the public to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall periods. Fishermen have been asked to strictly adhere to the advisory to ensure safety at sea.

