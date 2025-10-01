According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday, October 1. Delhi may witness light rainfall on October 1. Chennai sees partly cloudy skies with isolated rain spells. Bengaluru and Hyderabad remain mostly dry with mild temperatures, though occasional showers are possible. Shimla could experience light rain and cooler conditions, and Kolkata is likely to have humid weather with chances of thunderstorms. Citizens are advised to stay updated on local alerts and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas facing heavy rain warnings. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Region, Predicts Light Rainfall Over Next 2–3 Days.

