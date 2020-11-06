Chennai, November 6: The Tamil Nadu BJP, on Friday, begin the Vetri Val Yatra, despite the refusal of the state government to give permission for the same, citing COVID-19 restrictions. Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan while starting the yatra said that Lord Murugan has given him the permission to proceed while adding that praying is his constitutional right. "I want to pray to Lord Murugan, it is my constitutional right. Every person has the right to worship. That is why I am proceeding to Thirutthani," said Murugan. "Lord Murugan has given us permission. We begin our 'Vetri Val Yatra,' he added. Tamil Nadu Eases Lockdown Norms For November; Schools, Gyms, Theatres, Parks to Reopen Under Regulations, Suburban Trains to Resume.

H Raja, Tamil Nadu BJP Leader attacked the state government for not giving them permission to carry the Vetri Val Yatra and warned against an agitation if the yatra is not allowed. He said, "the state govt is allowing schools to reopen but not permitting the yatra saying there is a fear of the second wave of COVID19. If allowed we'll go ahead with the yatra, else it'll be an agitation."Free COVID-19 Vaccine Will be Given to Everyone in State as Soon as Vaccine is Found, Says Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami.

The Tamil Nadu state government under Edappadi K Palaniswami had refused to give permission for BJP's Vetri Val Yatra citing the COVID-19 outbreak as well as restrictions of large gatherings as a precaution against the pandemic, despite repeated requests from the Tamil Nadu BJP.

