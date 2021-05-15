Chennai, May 15: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday ordered to book those who hoard and sell Remdesivir injection in black market under the Goondas Act. He also ordered to book those who sell oxygen cylinders at premium rates under this Act.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said the police have been ordered to book hoarders and black marketers of Remdesivir injection and those who sell oxygen cylinders at a high price, under the Goondas Act. Remdesivir Black-Marketing: Nurse And 2 Lab Technicians of Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol Arrested.

He said even poor people despite their livelihood being affected are cooperating with the state government's lockdown restrictions.

But some anti-social elements are hoarding the Remdesivir injection and sell it in the black market at high rates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).